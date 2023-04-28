Doctors watching for more cases after mysterious cluster of brain infections strikes kids in southern Nevada

The CDC is investigating a cluster of rare and serious brain abscesses in kids in and around Las Vegas.

 BSIP/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Disease detectives with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating a cluster of rare and serious brain abscesses in kids in and around Las Vegas, Nevada, and doctors from other parts of the country say they may be seeing a rise in cases, too.

In 2022, the number of brain abscesses in kids tripled in Nevada, rising from an average of four to five a year to 18.

