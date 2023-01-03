Does your teen check their social media every hour? It could impact their brain, study finds

Frequent use of social media could be reshaping how adolescents' brains develop, a new study found.

 myboys.me/Adobe Stock

Frequent use of social media could be reshaping how adolescents' brains develop, a new study found.

Those who checked their platforms more often were more likely to be sensitive to general social rewards and punishments, according to the study published Tuesday.

Tags