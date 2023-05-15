Don't use sugar substitutes for weight loss, World Health Organization advises

 Adobe Stock

Don’t use sugar substitutes if you are trying to lose weight, according to new guidance from the World Health Organization.

The global health body said a systematic review of the available evidence suggests the use of non-sugar sweeteners, or NSS, “does not confer any long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children.”

