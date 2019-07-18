ALBANY — The Dougherty County Health Department offers, among its many services, affordable, convenient and confidential lab test services.
“This is a service that Dougherty County residents may not be aware we offer,” Dougherty County Health Department Nurse Manager Vamella Lovett said in a news release. “Our lab test services are very affordable. We accept insured and self-pay patients. Simply bring in your doctor’s orders.”
She said walk-in patients are welcome.
The health department is located at 1710 South Slappey Blvd. in Albany.