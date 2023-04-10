Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and dozens of other biotech and pharmaceutical company leaders have signed an open letter in support of the US Food and Drug Administration's authority "to approve and regulate safe, effective medicines for every American" after Friday's decision by a Texas district court judge to halt the agency's approval of mifepristone, one of the medications used in abortion procedures.

US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk said Friday that he will suspend the FDA's approval of mifepristone, the first of two drugs used in a medication abortion, after a weeklong stay to allow for appeals. On Monday, the US Department of Justice asked a federal appeals court to put a hold on the ruling.

