cnn-L19jb21wb25lbnRzL2ltYWdlL2luc3RhbmNlcy9jbGxuemdrMHAwMDA4M2I2ZjBrYXRkcmJy-L19wYWdlcy9jbGxuejd4MmQwMDAwNDdwMGUweXk4NmJl.JPG

A new highly mutated coronavirus variant, BA.2.86, has been identified in wastewater in the United States.

 Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS/Getty Images

(CNN) — Preliminary testing of wastewater in the United States has detected the new highly mutated coronavirus variant BA.2.86, according to a risk assessment posted Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC did not give details on where the positive wastewater sample had been collected but said it was part of routine monitoring through its National Wastewater Surveillance System.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags