Eat less to live longer, study says, but are the tools measuring longevity accurate?

Calorie restriction shows evidence of slowing the pace of biological aging, a new study says.

 Adobe Stock

People of normal weight may be able to extend their life span by restricting calories, according to a new study that attempted to measure the pace of aging in people asked to cut their calorie intake by 25% over two years.

"We've known for nearly 100 years that calorie restriction can extend healthy life span in a variety of laboratory animals," said senior author Daniel Belsky, an associate professor of epidemiology at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.

Tags