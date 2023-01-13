N2103P46004C.TIF
Photo credit: Metro Creative

TORONTO (CTV Network) -- If you needed another reason to kick that late-night McDonald’s habit, a new eye-opening study on the negative impact of fast food may provide just that.

A peer-reviewed study from Keck Medicine of USC published in the Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology journal has found that consumption of fast food is associated with a potentially life-threatening condition of non-alcoholic fatty liver disorder (NAFLD).

