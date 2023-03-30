Emergency room visits from firearms dropped in 2022, but remained higher than pre-pandemic rate

Visits to the emergency room for firearm injuries dropped slightly since 2020 but remain above pre-pandemic levels.

 ake1150/Adobe Stock

Emergency department visits for firearm injuries in the United States dropped slightly since 2020, but the rate in 2022 was still above pre-pandemic levels.

According to a new study published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, the weekly number of emergency department visits related to firearm injuries began to rise in March 2020 before sharply increasing in May 2020 and remaining high.

