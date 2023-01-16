Going for a walk in a park or along a lake or a tree-lined space may reduce the need for medication for anxiety, asthma, depression, high blood pressure or insomnia, a new study found.

"Physical activity is thought to be the key mediating factor in the health benefits of green spaces when availability or active use of green space are considered," said study coauthor Anu Turunen, a senior researcher at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare in Helsinki, in an email.

CNN's Scottie Andrews, Madeline Holcombe and Kristen Rogers contributed to this report.

Tags