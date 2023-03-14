EPA proposes first standards to make drinking water safer from 'forever chemicals'

The US Environmental Protection Agency proposed a new rule that would set the first national drinking water standard for "forever chemicals" that are dangerous to human health.

 sebra/Adobe Stock

The US Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday proposed the first national drinking water standard for "forever chemicals" that are dangerous to human health. The move could radically affect drinking water for nearly everyone in the United States.

The new rule intends to set drinking water standards for six per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS or "forever chemicals." PFAS are a family of ubiquitous synthetic chemicals that linger in the environment and the human body, where they can cause serious health problems.

