EPA proposes new rule to crack down on deadly air pollution

For the first time since 2012, the US Environmental Protection Agency is proposing an update to the federal air quality standard for fine soot -- a long-awaited step to reduce deadly air pollution.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

The current standard, which has been in place for more than a decade, limits the average annual amount of fine particle pollution to 12 micrograms per cubic meter of air. The EPA is proposing reducing that limit to 9 to 10 micrograms, though it will be taking public comment on a range as low as 8 and as high as 11 migrograms per cubic meter. The final standard will be a single digit somewhere in that range.

