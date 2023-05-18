FDA advisers consider RSV vaccine to protect newborns

The US Food and Drug Administration will meet Thursday to discuss whether a new vaccine to protect infants from the common respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is safe and effective.

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration’s independent vaccine advisers are meeting Thursday to discuss whether a new vaccine to protect infants from the common respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, is safe and effective.

If the agency approves the vaccine, it will be the first to protect babies against RSV – a goal scientists have been working toward for decades.

