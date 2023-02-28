Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration narrowly voted Tuesday in favor of Pfizer's RSV vaccine for adults over the age of 60, paving the way for approval of the first nation's RSV vaccine, despite some safety concerns.

The committee members voted 7-4, with one abstention, that there is adequate data to support the safety and effectiveness of Pfizer's vaccine for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by respiratory syncytial virus among older adults.

