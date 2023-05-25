FDA approves Paxlovid to treat Covid-19

Paxlovid is now approved to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday fully approved the antiviral medication Paxlovid to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in adults at risk for severe infections.

Paxlovid had been available for adults and teens in the United States under an emergency use authorization, or EUA, which strictly limited how the medication could be prescribed.

