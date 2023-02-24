FDA authorizes first at-home test that can detect both flu and Covid-19

On February 24, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized what it says is the first at-home test that can tell users if they have the flu and/or Covid-19.

 Konstantin Postumitenko/Adobe Stock

If you've got a fever and a cough, you don't necessarily have to go to the doctor anymore to find out if it's the flu or Covid-19.

On Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized what it says is the first at-home test that can tell users if they have the flu and/or Covid-19.

Tags