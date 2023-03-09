Leaders at the US Food and Drug Administration have issued a new call to action to the infant formula industry to protect babies from illnesses caused by Salmonella and Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria.

"This letter is intended to assist industry in improving the microbiological safety of powdered infant formula," FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf and Susan Mayne, the director of the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, wrote in the letter Wednesday.

