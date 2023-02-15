FDA considers making Narcan opioid overdose antidote available without prescription

 Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration will meet Wednesday to discuss whether a nasal spray version of the opioid overdose antidote Narcan should be made available over-the-counter.

The Baltimore-area company Emergent BioSolutions Inc. submitted an application to the FDA late last year to be allowed to sell generic naloxone hydrochloride without a prescription, the first such application for a naloxone spray.

