FDA decision on experimental Alzheimer's drug expected this week

The US Food and Drug Administration could decide this week whether to grant accelerated approval to the experimental dementia drug lecanemab.

 Andrew Harnik/AP

The US Food and Drug Administration could decide this week whether to grant accelerated approval to the experimental dementia drug lecanemab, according to Eisai and Biogen, the companies that make the drug.

Lecanemab -- one of the first experimental dementia drugs to appear to slow the progression of cognitive decline -- has shown "potential" as an Alzheimer's disease treatment, according to Phase 3 trial results, but raised safety concerns due to its association with certain serious adverse events, including brain swelling and bleeding.

