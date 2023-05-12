The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a new type of drug to treat hot flashes and night sweats during menopause.

Veozah, or fezolinetant, made by Astellas Pharma, is the first neurokinin 3 (NK3) agonist. It blocks receptors in the brain that play a role in the regulation of body temperature. It's an alternative to traditional hormone replacement therapies to manage hot flashes, which are a common symptom of menopause that can be disruptive if they become severe.

