The manufacturer of eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of serious bacterial infections in the US, including at least three deaths, did not follow proper protocol to prevent contamination of its products, according to an inspection report published Friday by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA visited a Global Pharma Healthcare facility in India for an inspection that started in mid-February, two and a half weeks after the company had voluntarily recalled the EzriCare Artificial Tears product due to possible contamination. At the time of the recall, there were already 55 reports of adverse events including eye infections, permanent loss of vision and at least one death with a bloodstream infection.

Tags