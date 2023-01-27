FDA proposal would allow more men who have sex with men to donate blood

The FDA proposes individual risk assessments for blood donors, opening up opportunities for more men who have sex with men to donate.

 Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register/Getty Images

The US Food and Drug Administration is proposing a blood donation policy that focuses on individual risk instead of blanket assessments, the agency said Friday -- opening donation to more gay and bisexual men.

The proposed guidelines eliminate time-based deferrals for men who have sex with men (MSM) and women who have sex with men who have sex with men. Instead, the guidelines propose asking all prospective donors about new or multiple sexual partners in the past three months.

Tags