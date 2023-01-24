FDA proposes new levels for lead in baby food, but critics say more action is needed

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
The US Food and Drug Administration issued new draft guidance Tuesday, January 24, for the allowable levels of lead in certain baby and toddler foods.
The allowable levels of lead in certain baby and toddler foods should be set at 20 parts per billion or less, according to new draft guidance issued Tuesday by the US Food and Drug Administration.
"For babies and young children who eat the foods covered in today's draft guidance, the FDA estimates that these action levels could result in as much as a 24-27% reduction in exposure to lead from these foods," said FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf in a statement.
Baby foods covered by the new proposal include processed baby foods sold in boxes, jars, pouches and tubs for babies and young children younger than 2 years old, the agency said.
While any action on the part of the FDA is welcome, the suggested levels of lead are not low enough to move the needle, said Jane Houlihan, the national director of science and health for Healthy Babies Bright Futures, a coalition of advocates committed to reducing babies' exposures to neurotoxic chemicals.
"The FDA hasn't done enough with these proposed lead limits to protect babies and young children from lead's harmful effects. There is no known safe level of lead exposure, and children are particularly vulnerable," Houlihan said.
The director of food policy for Consumers Reports, Brian Ronholm, also expressed concerns. In 2018, Consumer Reports analyzed 50 baby foods and found "concerning" levels of lead and other heavy metals. In fact, "15 of them would pose a risk to a child who ate one serving or less per day," according to Consumer Reports.
"The FDA should be encouraging industry to work harder to reduce hazardous lead and other heavy metals in baby food given how vulnerable young children are to toxic exposure," Ronholm said in a statement.
As natural elements, they are in the soil in which crops are grown and thus can't be avoided. Some crop fields and regions, however, contain more toxic levels than others, partly due to the overuse of metal-containing pesticides and ongoing industrial pollution.
The new FDA guidance suggests manufactured baby food custards, fruits, food mixtures — including grain and meat-based blends — puddings, vegetables, yogurts, and single-ingredient meats and vegetables contain no more than 10 parts per billion of lead.
The exception to the above is for single-ingredient root vegetables, such as carrots and sweet potatoes, which should contain no more than 20 parts per billion, according to the new guidance.
Dry cereals marketed to babies and toddlers should also not contain more than 20 parts per billion of lead, the new FDA guidance said.
However, the FDA didn't propose any lead limit for cereal puffs and teething biscuits, Houlihan said, even though the products account for "7 of the 10 highest lead levels we've found in over 1,000 baby food tests we have assessed."
The limit set for root vegetables will be helpful, Houlihan added. Because they grow underground, root vegetables can easily absorb heavy metals. For example, sweet potatoes often exceed the 20 parts per billion limit the FDA has proposed, she said.
"The FDA needs to set a limit that protects children's neurodevelopment," Houlihan added.
"So many solutions are already available to reduce heavy metals levels in baby food. Companies can require suppliers and growers to test, and can choose ingredients with lower levels. Growers can use soil additives, different growing methods and crop varieties known to reduce lead in their products," she said.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
