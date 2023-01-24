FDA proposes new levels for lead in baby food, but critics say more action is needed

The US Food and Drug Administration issued new draft guidance Tuesday, January 24, for the allowable levels of lead in certain baby and toddler foods.

 Pixel-Shot/Adobe Stock

The allowable levels of lead in certain baby and toddler foods should be set at 20 parts per billion or less, according to new draft guidance issued Tuesday by the US Food and Drug Administration.

"For babies and young children who eat the foods covered in today's draft guidance, the FDA estimates that these action levels could result in as much as a 24-27% reduction in exposure to lead from these foods," said FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf in a statement.

Tags

More Features

Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated