Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN DOUGHERTY...NORTHEASTERN MITCHELL AND WORTH COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM EDT... At 448 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Doerun, or 8 miles southeast of Putney, moving north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Sylvester, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Warwick, Bridgeboro, Gordy, Livingston, Sylvester Airport, Parkerville, Red Rock, Acree, Lester, Pritchetts, Freeman, Gammage, Crestwood, Isabella, Alfords, Doles, Oakfield and Shingler.