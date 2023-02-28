A month after announcing plans to make a sweeping redesign of its food safety programs, the US Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it has begun the search for a deputy commissioner for human foods and plans to have a final reorganization proposal to share in the fall. But key industry stakeholders say the latest update does not address major organizational issues assessed in a recent independent evaluation.

The FDA is in the midst of restructuring its Human Foods Program and Office of Regulatory Affairs after criticism of its response to a lengthy infant formula shortage and critiques that it was too slow to handle other nutrition and food safety issues.

