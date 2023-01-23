FDA wants to simplify the use and updating of Covid-19 vaccines

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) wants to simplify the Covid-19 vaccine process. Pictured is the FDA headquarters on July 20, 2020 in White Oak, Maryland.

 Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

The US Food and Drug Administration wants to simplify the Covid-19 vaccine process to look more like what happens with the flu vaccine, according to documents posted online on Monday. That could include streamlining the vaccine composition, immunization schedules and periodic updates of Covid-19 vaccines.

The FDA said it expects to assess circulating strains of the virus that causes Covid-19 at least annually and decide in June which strains to select for the fall season, much like the process to update annual flu vaccines.

