FDA warns of risk of overheating, fire with some FreeStyle Libre glucose monitors

Users don't have to get rid of their FreeStyle Libre products, the FDA says, but should charge them only with the provided equipment.

 BSIP/Universal Images Group Editorial/Getty Images

At least seven fires and one injury that were related to some FreeStyle Libre glucose monitor products have led the US Food and Drug Administration to issue a Class I recall, the agency's strongest, which suggests that use of a device could cause "serious injuries or death."

The FDA says there have been 206 incidents related to these monitors, which became available in 2017. But no users have died due to the problem, nor have there been any serious adverse health consequences, according to manufacturer Abbott.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags