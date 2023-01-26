A panel of independent experts that advises the US Food and Drug Administration on its vaccine decisions will hold a full day of meetings Thursday to consider what the future of Covid-19 vaccination should look like in the United States.

Currently, the US is offering two types of Covid-19 vaccines. The first shots people get -- also called the primary series -- contain a single set of instructions that teach the immune system to fight off the original version of the virus, which emerged in 2019.

