The United States reported its first confirmed case of person-to-person spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Thursday. This is the second confirmed case of the virus in Illinois.
This second person is a Chicago resident and the spouse of the first confirmed travel-associated case in the state. The second patient did not travel to China.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.