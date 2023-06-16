First on CNN: HHS announces actions from Walgreens and CVS to ensure women’s access to medications

Walgreens and CVS are ensuring women have access to reproductive health medications.

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(CNN) — The US Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights announced Friday that pharmacy chains Walgreens and CVS are voluntarily taking additional measures – including updated trainings and creating specialized teams – to ensure that women have access to medications like birth control, methotrexate and misoprostol.

When the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022 and no longer granted women the federal constitutional right to an abortion, it sowed confusion among insurance providers, pharmacies and medical offices over what medications could be prescribed. HHS says, in turn, that it received complaints from women across the country who were denied or delayed access to basic medications, despite not needing them for abortions.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags