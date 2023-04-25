Florida surgeon general altered Covid-19 vaccine analysis to suggest higher risk for younger men, Politico reports

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo altered a government analysis last year to suggest mRNA Covid-19 vaccines pose a significant health risk to men ages 18 to 39, Politico reported Monday.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo altered an analysis released by the Florida Department of Health last year to suggest mRNA Covid-19 vaccines pose a significant health risk to men ages 18 to 39, Politico reported Monday.

Politico said it obtained a document as part of a public records request that shows Ladapo's changes to the eight-page analysis. The changes deleted comments that said a link with slightly increased risk of cardiac-related deaths after Covid-19 vaccination was "no longer significant" for multidose vaccines and "there is little suggestion of any effect immediately following vaccination." The document shows an added line that says mRNA vaccines may be driving an increased risk of cardiac-related death in males, especially those ages 18-39.

