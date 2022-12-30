Flu activity still high but continued to decline before Christmas, CDC data shows

A cold and flu medicine shelf is empty in a CVS pharmacy on December 6, 2022 in Burbank, California. Southern California is being hit by a wave of three viruses, the flu, COVID-19 and RSV, with the CDC classifying the state of California as having a 'high' level of flu activity.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

Seasonal flu activity remains high in the United States, but continued to decline in most areas last week, leading up to Christmas, according to data published Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The numbers do not yet include data on flu activity following the holiday.

CDC estimates that, so far this season, as of last week, there have been at least 20 million illnesses, 210,000 hospitalizations and 13,000 deaths from flu.

CNN's Deidre McPhillips contributed to this report.

