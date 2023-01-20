Flu, Covid-19 and RSV are all trending down for the first time in months

A sign advertising flu and Covid-19 testing is seen in front of a pharmacy in Orlando, Florida, on December 21.

 Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/Sipa USA/FILE

A rough respiratory virus season in the US appears to be easing, as three major respiratory viruses that have battered the country for the past few months are finally all trending down at the same time.

A new dataset from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the number of emergency department visits for the three viruses combined -- flu, Covid-19 and RSV -- have dropped to the lowest they've been in three months. The decline is apparent across all age groups.

CNN Health's Carma Hassan, Brenda Goodman and Amanda Musa contributed to this report

Tags