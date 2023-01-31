The head of the US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday proposed sweeping changes to the agency's food safety programs in order to protect the US food supply and promote better nutrition.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf proposed new structures for the Human Food Program, saying it will be led by a single director who would oversee food safety, policy and some regulatory duties, and report to the head of the agency. The changes would reform human food programs and the FDA's Office of Regulatory Affairs, which handles inspections, laboratory testing, import and investigative operations.

Tags