For adolescents, social media might be a brain-changer, researchers say

Frequent use of social media could be reshaping how adolescents' brains develop, a new study found.

 myboys.me/Adobe Stock

Frequent use of social media could be reshaping how adolescents' brains develop, a new study found.

Those who checked their platforms more often were more likely to be sensitive to general social rewards and punishments, according to the study published Tuesday.

Tags