...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Quitman, Randolph, Calhoun, Terrell, Dougherty, Lee,
Baker, Mitchell and Grady Counties.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Eufaula Municipal Airport and Blakely
Early County Airport are currently reporting visibility of a
quarter mile or less. These observations are supported by
satellite imagery where fog is apparent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Foster Moreau, an NFL free agent and former Las Vegas Raiders tight end, has announced he will step away from football having been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.
The 25-year-old Moreau said the diagnosis came during a routine physical with the New Orleans Saints.
"Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this free agency period has been life changing for me," he wrote on Twitter.
"During a routine physical conducted by the Saints' medical team down in New Orleans, I've come to learn that I have Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer.
"I'm grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn't been a single step I've taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance."
Moreau added that he is ready to "kick this thing's a** and get back to doing what I love."
Lymphoma is a form of cancer affecting the lymphatic system, a part of the immune system that fights disease and infection.
The two main types of lymphoma are Hodgkin, which spreads in an orderly manner through lymph nodes, and non-Hodgkin, which spreads in a non-orderly fashion.
Moreau was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Raiders out of Louisiana State University.
He had a career-best year last season, finishing with 33 catches and 420 yards.
