Mushrooms are having a moment, whether it's the recent documentary "Fantastic Fungi" or their newfound trendiness as a vegan leather. September is National Mushroom Month, but because of mushrooms' fertile growing capabilities and versatility in many dishes, any month is a great one to be celebrating fungi.

"Mushrooms are recyclers," said Olga Katic, owner of Mushroom Mountain, a South Carolina mushroom farm and educational center. They can grow on natural byproducts, such as corn husks, wood chips, sawdust, seed hulls -- and, yes, manure -- that would otherwise be discarded.

Casey Barber is a food writer, artist and editor of the website Good. Food. Stories.

