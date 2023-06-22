Frozen fruit sold at Walmart, Aldi, Trader Joe’s, Target, Whole Foods recalled over possible listeria contamination

The recalled products are linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier.

 FDA

(CNN) — Sunrise Growers has recalled frozen fruit products sold at chain stores nationwide over possible listeria contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration says.

The products were distributed to Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Target, Aldi and AWG across the country between fall 2022 and this week. The full list of recalled brands and package codes is available on the FDA’s website.

