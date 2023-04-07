A lot of people find it difficult to embrace the idea of regular exercise, even though they know it's good for their physical and mental health. Yet committing to a workout routine doesn't necessarily entail going to the gym or running around your neighborhood.

Gardening is a great example of a popular hobby that's accessible and can also be used as a workout.

Sign up for CNN's Fitness, But Better newsletter series. Our seven-part guide will help you ease into a healthy routine, backed by experts. Melanie Radzicki McManus is a freelance writer who specializes in hiking, travel and fitness.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags