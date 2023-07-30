(CNN) — A Georgia resident who was likely infected while swimming in a freshwater lake or pond has died from a rare brain eating amoeba infection, the Georgia Department of Public Health said.

“A Georgia resident has died from Naegleria fowleri infection, a rare infection which destroys brain tissue, causing brain swelling and usually death,” the health department said in a news release Friday. “The individual was likely infected while swimming in a freshwater lake or pond in Georgia.”

CNN’s Sarah Dewberry and Jacqueline Howard contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags