For three years now, the expansion of telehealth has made care more accessible for many people, especially those in rural areas. Patients have been able to receive prescriptions from providers without seeing them in person. But that may change come May 11 when the federal government is set to end the Covid-19 public health emergency declaration that made this convenience possible.

Before the pandemic, medical practitioners were subject to the conditions of the Ryan Haight Act, which required at least one in-person examination before prescribing a controlled medicine, said Dr. Shabana Khan, chair of the American Psychiatric Association's Committee on Telepsychiatry.

CNN's Andrew Millman contributed to this report.

