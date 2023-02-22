A doctor who colleagues say cared for thousands of Syrians over his career was among more than 48,000 killed by the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.

He was buried last week. The mid-morning low winter sun cast long shadows as the body of Dr. Bahig Dwedari was carried toward a freshly dug grave in his adopted town of Reyhanli in southern Turkey, along with the bodies of his wife, Rania, his sister, Iman, and his daughter, Dima. They were all killed in the earthquake that hit the region on February 6, the doctor's nephew Shareef Dwedari said, and they were buried the same day, in the same grave.

CNN's Janelle Chavez contributed to this report.

