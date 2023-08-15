...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ TO 7 PM EDT
/6 PM CDT/ TUESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR TODAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 111 expected on Tuesday.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur, especially for those working outdoors or
participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Health of Latino children worse in states with anti-immigrant attitudes and policies, new study says
(CNN) — Latino children who live in states with harsher laws that apply to immigrants and systemic prejudice against them are more likely to experience mental health or chronic physical health conditions, according to a new study.
For the study, published Tuesday in the journal Pediatrics, researchers used nationally representative data of 17,855 Latino children, ages 3 to 17, from the National Survey of Children’s Health conducted between 2016 and 2020. Caregivers were polled on three areas of children’s health: health difficulties in the past year; chronic physical conditions diagnosed by a medical provider, such as asthma, diabetes or a heart condition; and current mental health conditions also diagnosed by a medical provider. Health scores were then compared with each state’s “inequities” score, which considered exclusionary state policies toward immigrants and attitudes toward Latino communities.