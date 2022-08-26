...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Georgia and southwest Georgia,
including the following counties, in south central Georgia, Worth.
In southwest Georgia, Dougherty.
* WHEN...Until 900 PM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 559 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, East
Albany, Acree, Red Rock and Radium Springs.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia...
* Until 930 PM EDT.
* At 617 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of
rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City and East Albany.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Health officials urge New Yorkers to get vaccinated after poliovirus detected in wastewater in another county
New York state health officials are urging people to get vaccinated against polio after the virus was identified in wastewater samples in another county.
The four wastewater samples were collected in July and August in Sullivan County, northwest of Orange County. CNN previously reported that polio was identified in wastewater samples from Rockland County, Orange County and New York City. The state Department of Health announced Friday that the Sullivan County samples were genetically linked to the previously identified case of polio in Rockland County, where a man was diagnosed with paralytic polio.
Health officials warned on Friday of expanding community spread of the virus.
"One New Yorker paralyzed by polio is already too many, and I do not want to see another paralytic case," State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said in a statement. "The polio in New York today is an imminent threat to all adults and children who are unvaccinated or not up to date with their polio immunizations. Every New Yorker, parent, guardian, and pediatrician must do everything possible to ensure they, their children, and their patients are protected against this dangerous, debilitating disease through safe and effective vaccination."
Polio can cause incurable paralysis and death, but most people in the US are protected by vaccination. However, vaccination rates in several New York counties are low. As of August 1, Rockland County's polio vaccination rate was 60.34%, the release shows. Orange County's is 58.68% and Sullivan County's 62.33%. New York's statewide polio vaccination average is 78.96% for children who have received three polio immunizations before their second birthday.
The state's health department, in partnership with local health authorities and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, launched wastewater surveillance after a young adult was diagnosed with polio in Rockland County in June.
So far, the state has identified only one case of polio. However, many polio cases are asymptomatic, and individuals can spread the virus even if they aren't experiencing symptoms.
Earlier this month, Dr. José Romero, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said the polio case identified in New York is "just the very, very tip of the iceberg" and an indication there "must be several hundred cases in the community circulating."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.