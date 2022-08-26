New York state health officials are urging people to get vaccinated against polio after the virus was identified in wastewater samples in another county.

The four wastewater samples were collected in July and August in Sullivan County, northwest of Orange County. CNN previously reported that polio was identified in wastewater samples from Rockland County, Orange County and New York City. The state Department of Health announced Friday that the Sullivan County samples were genetically linked to the previously identified case of polio in Rockland County, where a man was diagnosed with paralytic polio.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.