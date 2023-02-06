People who have a healthy lifestyle before Covid-19 infection may have a lower risk of long Covid than their peers, a new study says.

The study, published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine, looked at almost 2,000 women who reported a positive Covid-19 test between April 2020 and November 2021. The participants were enrolled in the Nurses' Health Study II, which has been surveying more than 100,000 US nurses since 1989.

