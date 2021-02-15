Here's why some Covid-19 numbers keep improving. (Hint: It's not widespread vaccinations)

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EST FOR NORTHEASTERN DECATUR...NORTHWESTERN GRADY...EASTERN MILLER... DOUGHERTY...MITCHELL...LEE...BAKER...EASTERN CALHOUN AND TERRELL COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA... At 453 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Leary to near Bainbridge, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Newton, Morgan, Albany, Dawson, Leesburg, Pelham, Putney, Camilla, Baconton, Leary, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Smithville, Walker, Sale City, Sasser, Bronwood, Iveys Mill and Stocks. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EST for southwestern Georgia. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1000 PM EST for south central and southwestern Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL...0.75IN; WIND...60MPH