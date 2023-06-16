HHS announces actions from Walgreens and CVS to ensure women’s access to reproductive medications

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast Alabama,
Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Panhandle Florida,
Holmes, Jackson and North Walton. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill,
Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur,
Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller,
Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift,
Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several inches of rainfall has already fallen in the past two
days over the watch area. Additional rainfall of 2 to 4
inches with locally higher amounts is forecast from today
through Friday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Walgreens and CVS are ensuring women have access to reproductive health medications.
(CNN) — On Friday, the US Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights announced pharmacy chains Walgreens and CVS are voluntarily taking additional measures including updated trainings and creating new specialized teams to ensure women have access to reproductive health medications like birth control, methotrexate and misoprostol.
When the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June last year and no longer granted women the federal constitutional right to an abortion, it sowed confusion among insurance providers, pharmacies and medical offices over what medications could be prescribed. HHS says, in turn, they received complaints from women across the country who were denied or delayed access to basic medications, despite not needing them for abortions.