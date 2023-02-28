An analysis of data from the US Environmental Protection Agency's measurements of pollutants released from the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, suggests that nine of the dozens of chemicals that the EPA has been monitoring are higher than would normally be found in the area, according to a group of scientists from Texas A&M and Carnegie Mellon University.

If the levels of some of these chemicals remain high, it could be a problem for residents' health in the long term, the scientists say. Temperature changes or high winds might stir up the chemicals and release them into the atmosphere.

