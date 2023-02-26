After everyone at your table has devoured the juiciest pieces of a roast chicken and you've treated your canine to the edible rejects, hold off on sliding that picked-over carcass into the trash. Your bird has another gift for you: broth.

Making homemade broth requires only a few minutes of your time, and the benefits extend far beyond sensory pleasure: to your health, wealth, and even the world around you.

Susan Puckett is the former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and author of "Eat Drink Delta: A Hungry Traveler's Journey Through the Soul of the South."

