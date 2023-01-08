N2301P23005C.TIF
Photo credit: Metro Creative

TORONTO (CTV Network) -- A new study has found that some common antidepressant medications have a higher risk of causing distressing and sometimes disabling withdrawal symptoms when patients try to stop taking them.

"The message is that not all antidepressants are equal, [with] some more problematic than others in terms of withdrawal reaction," Dr. Chiara Gastaldon, lead author of the study and a psychiatrist based in Verona, Italy, told CTV News.

Tags